Backstage feeling in WWE following recent releases - Reports

The feelings right now backstage at WWE aren't pleasant ones.

In a recent question and answer piece on PWInsider, Mike Johnson was asked if yesterday's NXT releases were some form of revenge against Triple H due to the fact that most people who were released were names that he hired while running the black and gold brand of NXT.

Johnson stated that while saying he couldn't 100 percent confirm that this was done as "revenge," he did point out that it was clear that almost everyone who was released yesterday was an important part of Triple H's NXT.

He went on to say it was a sad day throughout WWE and that there were "people in the company who rarely have empathy for others as they are out for themselves who were greatly shaken by what went down."

Vin @WhoisVindictive

Literally WWE with the NXT releases Literally WWE with the NXT releases 😩https://t.co/GJttSUcR5V

William Regal's WWE release sent shockwaves throughout the company

Regarding William Regal's release, Johnson believes the departure of Regal sent a message to everyone across the board that "no one is truly safe and should assume they will have a job for life."

In speaking to people within WWE, Johnson was told that they felt like "if Regal could be dismissed, what hope did they have of a long career there?" Johnson thinks the latest round of releases yesterday "put a lot of fear in the hearts of talents and staffers yesterday."

No one Johnson spoke to yesterday at any level of WWE were happy about what went down and were frustrated as they have no idea what could be coming next. It's truly a different time at WWE compared to years past, and many within the company aren't thrilled about it.

Johnny Gargano @JohnnyGargano If it wasn't for William Regal a lot of your favorite guys wouldn't be on television. He got so many of us "indie guys" an opportunity. He will never take credit for that, but he deserves his flowers for helping and molding this generation of wrestlers. #ThankYouRegal If it wasn't for William Regal a lot of your favorite guys wouldn't be on television. He got so many of us "indie guys" an opportunity. He will never take credit for that, but he deserves his flowers for helping and molding this generation of wrestlers. #ThankYouRegal https://t.co/ib8GFIHHzE

What are your thoughts on the latest round of WWE releases? Do you think this will have a negative impact on the NXT brand as we advance in 2022? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

