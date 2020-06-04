Backstage heat on Rob Gronkowski over WWE departure and WrestleMania 36 incident

Rob Gronkowski's short stint with the WWE reportedly came to an end on the most recent episode of RAW. The longest reigning 24/7 Champion dropped the title to R-Truth and reports suggest that he was granted his release from the WWE.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed more details on Rob Gronkowski's WWE departure on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with host Korey Gunz.

Tom revealed that Rob Gronkowski was always booked to be at WrestleMania. However, he decided that wrestling was not for him after the Show of Shows.

Gronk apparently told the WWE that he was planning on returning to football and the 3-time Super Bowl Champion's decision reportedly annoyed a lot of people backstage. Rob Gronkowski was involved in a high spot at WrestleMania 36 where he dived onto a large group of Superstars from an elevated platform.

There were reportedly many delays while filming the spot as Gronk was nervous and concerned about the safety of the stunt. Tom noted that Gronk was not ready to take the bump and that many people were upset over the delays during the tapings.

Tom explained:

He filmed WrestleMania which he was always booked for, and apparently, just from that one date, decided wrestling wasn't actually for him. From there, he made the WWE aware that he was considering to return to football and that made a lot of people very annoyed. A lot of people. Not to mention the people who are annoyed at the massive delay that came during the WrestleMania spot because he wouldn't take the bump.

The original plan for Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski ended his retirement from football to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he will reunite with his former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady.

Gronk had previously signed a WWE contract to appear for the company on a select few dates. The plan was for him to work a big match at SummerSlam as well as make an appearance at the year-end Saudi Arabia show. However, as things stand, Gronk is no longer contracted with WWE.