Backstage heat on Sammy Guevara for botching chair spot that legitimately injured Matt Hardy

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite had a lot of blood and gore, and most of it was accidental and never part of the plan. Matt Hardy was busted open during his brawl with Sammy Guevara, and the former WWE Superstar had to receive thirteen stitches to close the wound in his head. Hardy was legitimately busted open after Sammy Guevara threw a chair at him in full force.

Bryan Alvarez revealed on latest Wrestling Observer Radio that many people were quite upset with Sammy Guevara after the segment. The 27-year-old star reportedly was talked to quite sternly by many people backstage after the segment.

"Well, Matthew Hardy got about ten stitches afterwards, and Sammy Guevara got a very stern talking to by a number of people afterwards who were very upset with this. Obviously, he was not supposed to throw the chair full force into Matt Hardy's head. I don't know what happened, probably got excited, but that was brutal."

Sammy Guevara reportedly threw the wrong chair to at Matt Hardy

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Live, Alvarez revealed more details on the spot that went wrong in the match.

Sammy Guevara was originally supposed to throw a traditional folding chair at Matt Hardy, and the chair spot was never intended to have any blood. It would have been like Sabu-esque spot, and Matt Hardy was supposed to get his hands up.

However, an excited Sammy Guevara couldn't find the folding chair in the heat of the moment. He instead, found a different chair - a really heavy one, that should not have been thrown at Matt Hardy. Guevara panicked and flung the chair right into Matt Hardy's face.

As stated earlier, Matt Hardy received thirteen stitches, and he thanked AEW's medical team for fixing the gaping hole in his face.

A huge thank you to @DocSampson13 & the @AEWrestling medical team for quickly repairing the painful, gaping hole on my face. #AEWDynamite

AEW reignited the feud between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara on Dynamite and the bloody nature of their brawl, however accidental, has added a much-needed layer to their rivalry heading into the All Out PPV in September.