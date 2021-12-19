"Some may say this is full tribalism" - Possible backstage issues between AEW and WWE - Reports

Alliances have developed in the wake of legitimate competition for WWE in the form of AEW. Both companies have also taken shots at each other and are brewing a recipe for war against one another.

Tony Khan recently criticized WWE's latest round of talent cuts. The AEW President commented that signing with WWE nowadays a 'temporary arrangement’ whereas AEW offers 'real contracts.'

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast spoke about a rift between both companies. He reported that some of the talents in WWE were confused by Tony Khan's statement:

"Interesting Note: The decision to not pay Urban Meyer with years left on his deal is a heavy discussion topic among WWE talent in Illinois today. I’m told lots of confusion and discussion around the definition of 'real contracts' in AEW. With that said there seems to be a divide happening between talent in both companies. Spoke to multiple sources yesterday & they feel like many would not go to the other side if there was an opportunity. 'Either you’re team WWE or team AEW for many.' A few weeks ago I had mentioned that both sides feel in full competition with each other. Many are team WWE or team AEW at this point. Some may say this is full tribalism,” Zarian said

Andrew Zarian @AndrewZarian



Spoke to multiple sources yesterday & they feel like many would not go to the other side if there was an opportunity.



"Either you're team WWE or team AEW for many." With that said there seems to be a divide happening between talent in both companies.Spoke to multiple sources yesterday & they feel like many would not go to the other side if there was an opportunity."Either you're team WWE or team AEW for many." twitter.com/AndrewZarian/s… With that said there seems to be a divide happening between talent in both companies. Spoke to multiple sources yesterday & they feel like many would not go to the other side if there was an opportunity. "Either you're team WWE or team AEW for many." twitter.com/AndrewZarian/s…

The tweet referenced Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyers' situation. Meyers was fired on Wednesday and it was announced he would not be paid by Tony Khan for the remainder of his contract even though it had years left on it.

The talents released by WWE are paid for the 90 days in their non-compete clause. NXT talent have a similar clause, but theirs only lasts 30 days.

Both WWE and AEW rosters are stacking up talent

One thing is for sure, it's exciting to see AEW making its play against WWE. While some have criticized AEW for signing too many former WWE talents, it seems the move is paying off for them. Malakai Black, Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, and more have made the move to Tony Khan's company.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, WWE, despite releasing a lot of talent, has been building up stars for their world title scene. Their treatment of Roman Reigns is sensational and has him on track to becoming one of the greatest in WWE history.

Kane's student is being hailed as the next big thing in wrestling. Meet her right here.

Edited by Arjun