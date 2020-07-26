Backstage meeting reportedly held about major NXT spoiler getting leaked, Superstar issues apology

The Winner Takes All match between Adam Cole and Keith Lee was a historic title match that also managed to pull in an impressive number of viewers. However, a spoiler of the finish leaked out days before the match was aired and it threatened to wreck WWE's well-laid plans for NXT The Great American Bash show.

Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy was the first to highlight the photo posted on Saurav Gurjar's Instagram story, which clearly showed Keith Lee with both the North American and NXT titles and confetti falling upon him during the post-match celebration. The image was quickly taken down, but the damage had already been done. Contrary to many reports, WWE didn't shoot another finish and aired the original ending that was filmed.

Sean Ross Sapp now reports on Fightful Select that Saurav Gurjar reportedly issued an apology during a backstage meeting that was held during the last set of tapings.

The report stated that there is 'no significant' heat on the Indus Sher member. There is also expected to be no punishment dished for the spoiler. It's interesting to note that WWE has not mentioned the names of Saurav Gurjar and Rinku Singh on TV since the incident.

It was additionally reported that Matt Bloom likes Indus Sher and has, in the past, been a big proponent of the NXT tag team.

Did the spoiler affect the Winner Takes All match at NXT Great American Bash?

The Winner Takes All match headlined the second night of NXT Great American Bash. Despite the spoiler circulating on the internet, Adam Cole and Keith Lee put on a tremendous in-ring contest. There were no swerves that diverted from the spoiler. Keith Lee beat Adam Cole to become the first-ever double champion in the Black and Gold brand's history, and it still ended up being a memorable moment to cherish.

Keith Lee recently relinquished the North American Championship, and the new titleholder will be determined in a ladder match at NXT TakeOver: XXX.

As for Indus Sher, the towering tag team, along with Malcolm Bivens, should be back on weekly programming sooner rather than later as there doesn't seem to any noticeable backstage heat on Saurav Gurjar. The fact that the tag team is in the good books of Matt Bloom should take them a long way in NXT.