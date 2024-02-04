Backstage moral after Cody Rhodes offered his WrestleMania spot to The Rock - Reports

The Rock returned to WWE to finally seal his WrestleMania match at the expense of Cody Rhodes. Rhodes stepping away from finishing his story this year has not only disheartened fans but also reportedly people backstage.

The Brahma Bull will be facing Roman Reigns in the main event of the Show Of Shows in a few months thanks to The American Nightmare. On SmackDown, Cody Rhodes let Reigns know that he won't be coming after him at WrestleMania while introducing The Rock as The Tribal Chief's opponent for the PLE.

The Rock replacing Cody Rhodes in the championship match against Reigns came as a surprise to many in the WWE Universe. Reports claimed that The Great One pushed not only for the match but also for beating Reigns at WrestleMania. Fightful Select has reported about the reaction of people backstage.

According to the report, many were deflated by Rhodes giving up his spot. They felt like it was a decision they would hear under the previous regime at the expense of pushing newer talent.

What will Cody Rhodes do at WrestleMania?

Over the weekend, the American Nightmare outlasted 29 other WWE Superstars to punch his ticket to the Show Of Shows. As soon as he had won, he pointed at Roman Reigns, signaling that the Tribal Chief was on his radar.

On the RAW after the Royal Rumble, while Rhodes was celebrating his victory, he was confronted by Seth Rollins. The Visionary tried persuading Rhodes to challenge him for the World Heavyweight Championship in April. The offer confused Rhodes but he promised to mull over it.

After what transpired on SmackDown, it seems highly likely that the American Nightmare will head back to RAW and accept Seth Rollins' challenge. The WWE Universe could see Rhodes compete for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania.

