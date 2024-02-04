The Rock's plan for the finish to his possible match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania - Reports

The Rock returned to WWE last night to confront Roman Reigns. It looks like the two cousins will clash at WrestleMania 40 later this year, and The Great One reportedly has plans on who will win the match.

On this week's WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes revealed that he plans to take everything that Reigns has, but he won't be challenging him at WrestleMania 40. Rhodes then introduced The Rock to an amazing ovation, and when the dust settled, all plans pointed toward The People's Champion challenging The Tribal Chief.

Recent reports claimed that the returning star pushed for the match against his cousin at WrestleMania. According to Fightful Select, not only did the former WWE Champion push for the match, but he also desired to win it.

The sources also stated that The Rock replacing Rhodes was done from a business perspective, and the TKO Group believes that the match between the two cousins at WrestleMania will generate more revenue than Rhodes facing Reigns.

The report also noted that the company still views The American Nightmare as one of their top talents.

Is WWE Universe happy about The Rock facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania?

When The Brahma Bull appeared on RAW a few weeks ago, he hinted at possibly facing The Head of the Table.

The idea was greeted with a loud pop, and the initial reaction from WWE Universe was positive, leading many to believe that the clash would happen at WrestleMania.

On SmackDown, when Cody Rhodes decided not to go after Roman Reigns and introduce The Rock instead, a large part of the WWE fanbase was unhappy.

The wrestling world is seemingly against the idea, and the YouTube video of the confrontation between The Tribal Chief and The People's Champion on SmackDown received a huge backlash. The video has garnered many dislikes, making it WWE's most disliked video on the platform.

