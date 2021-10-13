Backstage news on Bianca Belair’s roster status following RAW omission

Bianca Belair is still slated to be part of the WWE RAW roster.

During the first hour of WWE RAW on Monday night, the company showcased the new-look roster of its flagship show, which will go into effect on October 22. One name shockingly omitted from the on-screen graphic was former SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select subsequently reached out to WWE for clarification and was told that her omission was simply an error. The plan still calls for Bianca Belair to move to WWE RAW on October 25.

Does Bianca Belair have a chance at WWE Crown Jewel?

Bianca Belair at WWE Crown Jewel

With Bianca Belair's arrival to WWE RAW still on schedule, her final appearance as a SmackDown Superstar is scheduled for WWE Crown Jewel on October 21. The SmackDown Women's Championship will be on the line when she competes in a triple threat match with Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch.

Of the three women in the match, only Sasha Banks will still be a member of the SmackDown roster following Crown Jewel. It would make sense for Banks to win the triple threat bout, but Charlotte Flair, the reigning RAW Women's Champion, is also moving to the blue brand.

With Flair's move to SmackDown in mind, WWE could also potentially be setting up something interesting for its Survivor Series pay-per-view in November. This show always features a head-to-head battle between RAW and SmackDown for "brand supremacy."

Perhaps RAW and SmackDown's Women's Championships will remain on opposite shows until Survivor Series to set up some kind of high-stakes matchup. Whatever direction WWE decides to go in, fans should have our answers after Crown Jewel.

Are you happy about Bianca Belair moving to RAW in the 2021 WWE Draft? Would you like to see her feud with Becky Lynch continue on Monday nights? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

