Backstage news on the big development discussed at Triple H’s mandatory WWE meeting - Reports

The WWE Universe runs on its fans and Superstars. The main roster features more than 100 top talents, with a few hundred more in NXT and the developmental system. Triple H wears many hats as the face of the global juggernaut's operations, and sources have now revealed an interesting direction he's moving in.

Triple H and Nick Khan have been widely praised for taking the WWE product to new heights in the Endeavor era. The company has focused on growing various areas, such as Premium Live Events and talent development. New information from WWE HQ has revealed that officials are also focused on talent health.

World Wrestling Entertainment recently held a mandatory Zoom meeting with all contracted talent and the medical staff. PWInsider reports that the meeting was held to discuss emerging medical treatments, specifically stem cell therapy, which is popular with many wrestling legends, and PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma).

WWE's Chief Content Officer wanted to educate talents on the latest developments in the field of advanced recovery methods. The information was presented as yet another resource for the roster, with a goal of helping talents make better-informed decisions about their health, including long-term care and injury management.

Sources noted to Fightful Select that some talents found the meeting to be enlightening. While PRP and stem cell treatments were discussed, it was clear that the meeting was not any sort of endorsement or promotion but more of a discussion on educating and keeping everyone informed and up-to-date on the latest options and scientific developments.

Officials did note that they could eventually work with RejuvStem Regenerative Medicine in Cancun, Mexico. This clinic offers stem cell treatments that are popular with many wrestlers, including Rey Mysterio.

Triple H makes major WWE-AAA announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment confirmed a huge acquisition during WrestleMania 41 Weekend as they are partnering with Mexico's legendary AAA promotion. Triple H took to Instagram today to share the promotional poster and main event for Worlds Collide IV, co-promoted by the two companies.

"On June 7, #WorldsCollide like never before... including El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Chad Gable in an absolute dream main event matchup. @wwe x @luchalibreaaa Are you ready?" Triple H wrote.

Worlds Collide 2025 will take place on Saturday, June 7, at the Kia Forum near Los Angeles. A trios match with Angel, Berto, and Santos Escobar vs. Pagano, Psycho Clown, and El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. was also announced.

