Backstage news on Elias' WWE return

Elias has been out of action since he was hit by Jeff Hardy's car during the Intercontinental Championship Tournament. It was later reported that WWE played the angle so that Elias to take some time off to tend to a torn pectoral muscle. The timeline for his return was 6-9 months.

On the night that Elias was involved in the accident, he was in line to face Daniel Bryan in the semi-finals of the Intercontinental Championship Tournament. Elias had beaten King Corbin in the earlier round to progress to the semi-finals.

After it was declared that Elias would not compete in the Tournament, a ten-man Battle Royal was held to decide Daniel Bryan's opponent for the night. Sheamus went on to win the Battle Royal, but lost the match to Daniel Bryan. Daniel Bryan progressed to the finals of the Tournament and was beaten by AJ Styles who won his first Intercontinental Championship in WWE.

When will Elias return to WWE?

On his YouTube stream, Sportskeeda's Senior Journolist, Tom Colohue was asked about WWE's plans for Elias. Colohue told fans that Elias might not be seen in the WWE until December or maybe early next year.

Before the Intercontinental Championship Tournament took place, Elias competed in the WWE Royal Rumble Match. The Drifter was the second entrant in the match and was quickly eliminated by Brock Lesnar, who went on to eliminate twelve more Superstars.

After the Royal Rumble, Elias was involved in a feud with King Corbin. The King ambushed Elias and threw him off a platform at the WWE Performance Center a few weeks before their scheduled match at WrestleMania 36. At The Showcase Of Immortals, Elias beat King Corbin with a rollup.

Surprisingly, the only Championship that Elias has won in the WWE is the 24/7 Championship. But he has won that Title four times. Elias has competed many times for the Intercontinental Championship but has come up short every time.

What do you think WWE should do with Elias when he returns? Do let us know in the comments below! And as always, stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all your wrestling needs.