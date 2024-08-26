Backstage news on major spot planned for WWE RAW - Reports

  • home icon
By Marc Middleton
Modified Aug 26, 2024 23:53 GMT
The WWE Universe attends a live RAW at the local arena
Tonight's RAW will take place in Rhode Island. (Photo credit: wwe.com)

The final WWE RAW before the inaugural Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event is set to hit the air in less than one hour. Two of the biggest superstars on the roster are set to collide, and now sources from backstage are revealing interesting details on what is planned for tonight.

WWE has announced a few matches for tonight - Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman, two Triple Threats in the Intercontinental Championship number one contender's tournament, plus Chad Gable vs. Uncle Howdy in the main event. There will also be segments with Randy Orton and The Judgment Day, among others.

The Colossal and The Monster of All Monsters will meet in their first-ever singles match on tonight's RAW. A new report from WrestleVotes reveals that there has been internal talk of doing "a big spot" with Strowman and Reed.

WWE will not be breaking the ring with the two heavyweight superstars on tonight's RAW as we've seen in the past with other big men, according to the report. It wasn't clear what exactly is planned for Reed and Strowman, but it was said that the creative team was going "back and forth on details" for the segment.

Reed vs. Strowman was made after Braun saved The Miz from a post-match attack following last week's No DQ loss to Bronson on RAW. The Aussie star is creating chaos on the red brand as of late as he took out R-Truth and Seth Rollins with brutal beatdowns.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
