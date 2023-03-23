Backstage news on multiple WWE legends reportedly booked for WrestleMania weekend

WrestleMania 39 weekend will reportedly see multiple WWE legends in Los Angeles for the festivities.

The premium live event is the biggest weekend for WWE each year, and this year will be no exception. While there doesn't seem to be a WrestleMania Axxess scheduled for this year's event, multiple legends will reportedly be in town anyway.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, WWE has started to line up various legends to be brought in for next weekend's festivities. Johnson revealed that Kane and "The Mouth of the South" Jimmy Hart are two of the names scheduled to be there.

WWE has often brought a wide variety of legends to every WrestleMania weekend to take part in media events and autograph signings. This is in no way a confirmation that we'll see either of these men appear on the show that weekend.

Multiple WWE legends will compete at WrestleMania 39

While multiple WWE Legends will be in Los Angeles next weekend for the festivities, several are scheduled to compete at WrestleMania 39.

John Cena, Edge, Lita, and Trish Stratus are all set to compete at the Showcase of the Immortals next month.

While three of them are already WWE Hall of Famers, John Cena is yet to get the call to be inducted. But we all know it's a foregone conclusion that The Leader of CeNation will be inducted sooner rather than later.

Cena is scheduled to compete against Austin Theory for the WWE United States Championship. A title that Cena helped raise the stock of considerably with his series of open challenges back in 2015.

Lita is currently heading into Los Angeles as one of half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, but who knows what could possibly change between now and then.

What are your thoughts on this report? Which WWE Legends match are you most excited to see next weekend? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

