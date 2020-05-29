Backstage news on Kurt Angle's WWE future following NXT appearance 

Kurt Angle.

Kurt Angle was surprisingly part of a long list of Superstars who were released in April. It was even more surprising, however, to see him appear as the special guest referee for Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher's Fight Pit match on the recent episode of NXT.

What's happening between WWE and Kurt Angle? Has the Olympic gold medalist been re-hired?

Dave Meltzer provided new updates on Kurt Angle's WWE status in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Meltzer said that he's heard nothing about WWE and Kurt Angle agreeing on a new deal.

It was, however, noted by Meltzer that Angle will be paid until mid-July, just like every other released Superstar from the main roster. Here's what he had to say about Angle's current situation:

We have not heard anything regarding Angle and a new deal. It was noted to us that Angle is still being paid through mid-July like the rest of the people on main roster contracts that were released.

Meltzer stated that WWE's current plan is to use a few released talents, if possible, during their 90-day no-compete clause. Drake Maverick is an ideal example of WWE's plan being in motion as the former 205 General Manager advanced to the finals of the Cruiserweight Championship tournament. He will face El Hijo del Fantasma in the final match on next week's episode of NXT.

Meltzer noted that it would make no sense for the WWE to let Drake Maverick leave due to his ongoing push. It was also added that WWE had also planned to use Sarah Logan at one point.

Will Kurt Angle be re-hired by WWE?

There was no further information provided with regards to Kurt Angle's future in the WWE and as things stand, he is still a released Superstar.

However, there is a possibility that he could be re-hired. Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue had reported that the company had already prepared a shortlist of released Superstars who they may bring back.

We don't know if Kurt Angle is on the list but there is a possibility that the WWE retains the services of the Hall of Famer, who worked as a backstage producer before his release.