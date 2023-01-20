Backstage news on a potential Naomi WWE return

What is Naomi's future as it relates to her professional wrestling career?

Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out on WWE back in May over disagreements regarding the treatment of WWE's Women's Tag Team division. While Banks has seemingly moved on for the time being, it appears Naomi might be interested in making a return to the company.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), Naomi and WWE have been in contact recently, and the company is "confident" that the former multi-time women's champion will return to the company at some point.

While no timetable for a potential return was provided, Sapp stated that the two sides have maintained "positive contact" with WWE since she walked out on the company in May.

Sources told Sapp that Trinity Fatu's contract with WWE was very close to expiring when she walked out in May, and she was expected to re-sign at that point for what he said would be the biggest money contract of her career.

Naomi traveled to Japan to support Sasha Banks in her New Japan Pro Wrestling debut

Trinity Fatu and Mercedes Varnado have seemingly been inseparable since walking out of WWE in May of last year.

From doing fashion shows together to walking the red carpet, the two women have been seen together multiple times since departing the company.

When Mercedes made her New Japan Pro Wrestling debut on January 4, Trinity and Bayley both traveled to Japan to support their friend. Fatu recently took to social media to post a picture of the three of them outside the legendary Ribera Steak House in Japan, tweeting out the following quote:

"'Dream as if you'll live forever. Live as if you'll die today.' James Dean," Trinity Fatu said in a tweet.

Trinity Fatu @NaomiWWE “Dream as if you'll live forever. Live as if you'll die today.” James Dean “Dream as if you'll live forever. Live as if you'll die today.” James Dean https://t.co/xISTJE36Ym

What do you make of this report? Do you think we'll see Trinity Fatu return to WWE in the near future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

