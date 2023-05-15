Backstage news on Sami Zayn being booked by WWE for Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia – Reports

Last week it was announced that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will face Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Since 2018, WWE has been putting on shows in Saudi Arabia, however, Zayn has not featured in any of the premium live events due to his Syrian heritage and criticism of the Saudi mistreatment of Syrians.

However, with the two countries recently resuming diplomatic talks, a recent report from Wrestling Observer Radio has seemingly confirmed why Sami will be present in the country for the first time for a PLE.

"What basically happened there is that Saudi Arabia has opened up to where Syrians can come in. When Sami was allowed in, he decided to go, and then Kevin decided to go too." [H/T Ringside News]

The last time WWE held an event in Saudi Arabia was Crown Jewel last November, where Roman Reigns retained his Undisputed Championship against Logan Paul.

Sami Zayn on his rivalry with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

From joining The Tribal Chief's faction as the Honorary Uce to betraying Reigns and battling him for his title, Sami's almost year-long storyline with The Bloodline was arguably the company's best angle in recent history.

During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, Sami Zayn looked back on the feud that finally made him a main event star on WWE's roster.

"It was a blast," Zayn said. "Sometimes the hidden laughter or the clear chemistry between the performers on-screen and all that, it was just kind of a wired lighting-in-a-bottle. Perfect stars aligning for these variables to create this thing. So many things went into creating something that just felt a bit special." [H/T Fightful]

Check out the full interview below:

Sami Zayn's journey from joining to leaving The Bloodline culminated in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night One in April after he and Kevin Owens defeated The Usos to become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Will Sami Zayn ever become a world champion? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

