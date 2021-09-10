Backstage news on Sami Zayn's WWE contract status - Reports

What is the contract status of former WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn?

Many fans have been curious about Zayn's status, given the recent report that Kevin Owens' contract will expire in January 2022. If Owens decides to leave the company, some fans expect Zayn to follow in his friend's footsteps, assuming he's able to.

Original reports suggested that Sami Zayn's contract would expire with WWE sometime this fall, but it now appears that Zayn will not become a free agent in the near future.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE sources have said that Sami Zayn's contract is not up this fall. Though this update doesn't shine too much light on Zayn's future, it rules out his exit from the company anytime soon.

What does Sami Zayn's future hold?

While it's now unclear when Sami Zayn's WWE contract expires, the report that he is signed through the fall opens up several possibilities for his short-term future.

The questions regarding Zayn's contract stemmed from an interview with TVA Sports, in which the WWE SmackDown star suggested that his contract could potentially be up this fall. But fans now know this isn't the case.

Many fans were hoping to see Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens join All Elite Wrestling together in 2022. While that's still a possibility at some point, Zayns will be staying with WWE for the immediate future. With that in mind, he could remain a prominent star on WWE programming. Zayn has had a remarkable run in the past year, as he won his first title on the main roster last September.

I came back to WWE a year ago after being stripped of my Intercontinental Championship and since then, have done perhaps the best work of my career. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) September 1, 2021

When do you think Sami Zayn's WWE contract expires? Do you think he'll leave for All Elite Wrestling when it expires? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

