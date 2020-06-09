Backstage news on Velveteen Dream's call-up to RAW or SmackDown

The fans were expecting to see him switch brands but that's reportedly not going to be happening anytime soon.

Velveteen Dream took on Adam Cole in a Backlot Brawl match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House and the Vainglorious One couldn't manage to defeat the leader of The Undisputed Era. Velveteen Dream can no longer challenge for the NXT Championship as long as Adam Cole is the Champion and that has given rise to speculation regarding a main roster call-up for Dream.

Dave Meltzer, however, revealed on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that there are currently no plans to get Velveteen Dream to either RAW or SmackDown anytime soon.

The loss at TakeOver seemed to have hinted at a move, but WWE is reportedly still not done with him in NXT. Meltzer added that while the call-up will happen someday in the future, the company has not chalked out any plan for it to happen right now.

The report of Velveteen Dream's 'rejected call-up' was first reported by WrestleTalk's Louis Dangoor.

Meltzer noted the following:

So Velveteen Dream is not coming up. You know we were talking after the TakeOver show that maybe he lost, so he's coming up to the main roster. I was pretty much told that's not happening, now. I mean someday, of course, it will happen. It's not in the plans today.

What's next for Velveteen Dream?

Velveteen Dream signed a developmental contract in 2015, and he went on to debut his current gimmick in 2017. While the 24-year-old Superstar has never won the NXT title, he has held the NXT North American Championship on one occasion, and he also has the longest reign with the title. Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy asked Triple H about Velveteen Dream's future during the post-show conference call and The Game made a few noteworthy comments.

The story of Dream's feud with Cole revolved around his inability to capture the biggest prize in the Black and Gold brand, and it will be interesting to see whether he does get to hold the elusive gold once Cole moves up.

Matt Riddle was recently called up to SmackDown, and many more NXT Superstars are expected to make the jump to the 'main roster' soon. There are a few names that are doing the rounds and the call-ups should ideally happen sporadically for the next few months,

Dream's moment will also eventually come.