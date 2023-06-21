Backstage note on 23-year-old star's WWE future - Reports

Absent WWE star made his long-awaited debut on the latest episode of NXT after 624 days after his draft to Monday Night RAW last year.

On the other hand, Gable Steveson is yet to enter the ring. He was rumored to be training full-time with WWE in October of last year after undergoing a heart procedure.

Last, it was announced that the 23-year-old moved to amateur wrestling for the US Open Event. As reported by Wrestling Observer Radio, Gable Steveson continues to remain quite active in amateur wrestling.

He has goals to achieve, and at this point, it's up to World Wrestling Entertainment to give their blessing to him. The year before, Steveson indicated an interest in coming to the University of Minnesota, considering that he still had one year of NCAA eligibility left and wanted to accomplish the feat of being a three-time heavyweight champion.

"He's got stuff he wants to do and now it's a question of WWE clearing him. Last year he wanted to come back to University of Minnesota, he's got one year of [NCAA] eligibility left because he wanted to be a three-time heavyweight champion because there's nobody ever in the United States that's a three-time heavyweight champion and a gold medalist, and he's already got his gold medal," Dave Meltzer noted. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Justin Basch @JustinJBasch NCAA & Olympic Champ @GableSteveson has told FloWrestling he wants to come back and use his final year of eligibility. NCAA & Olympic Champ @GableSteveson has told FloWrestling he wants to come back and use his final year of eligibility. https://t.co/qAA0co3RiA

WWE is yet to approve Gable Steveson's extracurricular activities

Meltzer further stated that the 23-year-old star intends to compete at the University of Minnesota from the end of 2023 until March 2024, allowing him to bring Steveson to the Summer Olympics.

WON reporter claimed Gable Steveson has been pursuing training in MMA. According to reports, the Stamford-based corporation has yet to accept any of Steveson's other interests, except for September's amateur wrestling world title.

"He would basically have to take time off from pro wrestling from probably the latter part of the year through the Olympics. He could be for his age, [be] the greatest heavyweight this country's ever produced, but for professional wrestling? Who knows," Dave added. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Speculations about his in-ring debut have started since the WWE Superstar appeared on NXT programming tonight. However, nothing has been confirmed yet from Gable Steveson's end.

Do you want to see Gable Steveson wrestle in Stamford-based promotion soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

