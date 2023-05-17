Backstage note on former WWE Champion's status with the company after new role assigned during the Draft - Reports

According to the latest reports, former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal has been assigned a managerial role for the Indus Sher faction on Monday Night RAW following the Draft.

Since his debut in the Stamford-based company in 2011, Mahal has gotten mixed reactions. He won the WWE Championship in 2017, yet many fans still despise him.

The 36-year-old returned to television earlier this year when he rejoined NXT and teamed up with Veer and Sanga. While it was assumed that their collaboration would be short, this was different. As part of the 2023 WWE Draft, Jinder Mahal moved to Monday Night RAW. Following that, the Modern Day Maharaja has returned to the squared circle as a manager for Indus Sher and has yet to participate in the matches.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Jinder Mahal is set to wrestle again and serve as Indus Sher's mouthpiece. However, the company's primary goals for the stable revolve solely around tag teams.

WWE Hall of Famer JBL willing to return as Jinder Mahal's ally

The 36-year-old superstar has vowed to disrupt Monday Night RAW's foundation. Mahal further predicted that the two international juggernauts, Veer Mahan and Sanga, would unite as one destructive force to inflict misery on the red brand.

JBL was recently asked whether he wanted to be the on-screen manager for Indus Sher during his visit to the Sony Sports Network's Extraaa Dhamaal show. The Hall of Famer responded with:

"Hey, I am a big fan of Jinder Mahal and Veer. I love those guys. Yes, I would love to manage those guys. I even tried to learn Hindi a couple of years ago, but I wasn't very good at it. It's a hard language."

It remains to be seen if the 56-year-old veteran will join forces with Jinder Mahal in his Indus Sher faction on WWE RAW.

Do you think Mahal should only play a manager role for his stable? Sound off in the comments section below.

