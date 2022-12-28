Backstage note on WWE idea Vince McMahon was "vehemently against", but Nick Khan was on board with - Reports

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was reportedly against the idea of a no-cut clause in stars' contracts.

McMahon, who departed from the promotion in July 2022 following hush money allegations, was one of the pioneers of the industry. While bringing about several changes to the wrestling business, he was also known to be a man of principles and strict rules. One rule the former Chairman abided by was to have no-cut clauses in wrestlers' contracts.

According to a report from Fightful Select, McMahon did not favor the idea of adding a no-cut clause, but others in his office were. The report also suggested that current WWE Co-CEO Nick Khan was one of the few personnel who was open to the idea. But eventually, it was McMahon who had the final say as the CEO of the company.

The report goes on to state that one person within the company mentioned McMahon not wanting to add no-cut clauses as him being "stuck in his way."

Vince Russo thinks Vince McMahon could return in 2023

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently suggested that Vince McMahon could be making a return to the company in 2023.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo addressed the rumors of McMahon reportedly taking bad advice to retire from WWE in 2022. The former WWE writer added that he would not be least surprised if the former CEO returned in 2023.

"Well, bro, you see now with some recent comments that he can't even fathom it and it's finally starting to settle in that, he stepped away and now everything I'm reading is he thinks he made a mistake and he thinks he should've never stepped away and he took some bad advice. If that is the way he is talking, I would not be least bit surprised to see him attempt to make a comeback in 2023."

Since retiring from the company, Triple H has taken over the creative duties. He has also made significant changes by bringing back numerous top stars, including Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and others who were released under McMahon.

Do you think McMahon will return to the company in 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

