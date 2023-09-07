Backstage panic as brutal WWE spot doesn't go as planned - Reports  

Last night's episode of WWE NXT went off the air suddenly when the screen faded to black following a brutal encounter between Bron Breakker and Von Wagner.

The two men continued to fight following their match, with Breakker using a chair on Von Wagner before he crawled over to the steel steps and was then caught between them.

Bodyslam.net is now reporting that while the fade to black was always planned, the spot itself went somewhat array.

"The EMT’s and other agents seemed “exceptionally worried” after the spot. The same people also noted that when the steps came down, they directly made contact with the back of Von Wagner’s head and neck. For reference, the part of the steps used in the segment weighs around 150 pounds."

It was also reported that the fade to black may have been a "blessing in disguise" for Von Wagner as "aspects went wrong and Wagner ended up being split open by the shot."

The screen cutting to black left many fans feeling anxious since it's not a usual way for WWE to end an episode of their show.

Shawn Michaels and Bron Breakker were able to continue their feud on WWE NXT

Shawn Michaels came out after the spot to continue his feud with Breakker, but The Heartbreak Kid appeared to be visibly shaken.

After the show went off the air, there is a video of Shawn Michaels throwing Bron Breakker out of the arena, but there hasn't yet been an update on Wagner following the brutal spot that could have ended his career if it went wrong. It's thought that there will be an update in the coming days.

