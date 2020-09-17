Backstage perception of Braun Strowman reportedly revealed 

Braun Strowman is currently in the midst of a significant change as he appeared on RAW Underground this week. The Monster lost the Universal title to The Fiend at SummerSlam, and the WWE swiftly moved him away from the title picture ever since Roman Reigns captured the belt.

What does this mean for Braun Strowman's future? Is the WWE happy with how his reign went? Does Strowman have fans backstage?

Tom Colohue answered all these questions on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with host Korey Gunz.

Braun Strowman has many fans behind the scenes in the WWE

Tom noted that Bruan Strowman currently has many fans behind the scenes, probably more than he had before. It was reported that the backstage reactions to Strowman's Universal title reign have been really positive. The company is happy with how the title reign panned out to be as it was reportedly just a test to see whether he could cut it at the main event level. Braun Strowman also had to be pushed to the top following Roman Reigns' hiatus. The company officials are very impressed that Strowman stepped up and practically carried the brand after WrestleMania 36.

Here's what Tom Colohue revealed:

"When it comes to Braun, a lot of those matches with Brock Lesnar, people did just think it's too early, but those matches happened to try and put him over in defeat. To try and make him a big deal. You look back at the Survivor Series match when he choked out Triple H, and Triple H looked genuinely terrified.

Advertisement

A lot of people have always been fans of Braun Strowman, but right now, more people than ever before are very big fans of Braun Strowman. The WWE is very happy how his first title run went. They very much essentially just wanted to dip his toe in the water, and they are very impressed with how he stepped up in the last moment to essentially strap the entire Blue brand on his back. We didn't have Bray Wyatt that heavily feature. Roman Reigns wasn't there, Sami Zayn wasn't there. Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles, well, AJ Styles was still on RAW at the time. So Daniel Bryan was the only top star left when Braun became the Champion. He had to carry the whole darn thing. Right now, there are a lot of people on his side, by some accounts more people than ever before. And I think we will see him become Champion again."

Is Braun Strowman done with SmackDown? What does his RAW Underground appearance mean for his future? We also have the answers to the questions mentioned above.