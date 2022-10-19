Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman seems set for a monstrous clash at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. The company has been putting the superstar against Omos regularly in the buildup to the show. A recent report has now revealed the plans for The Nigerian Giant heading into the Saudi Arabia event.

Omos is officially a part of the WWE RAW roster, but last week, he made an appearance during SmackDown. Together with his manager MVP, he showed up in the crowd and stared down Strowman. WWE previously hinted the two would face each other, but MVP finally issued a challenge to Strowman on behalf of his client.

"Braun Strowman, I give credit where it's due. You're without question, one incredibly impressive specimen. But Monster of All Monsters? Have you not seen the seven-foot, three-inch, 403-pound Nigerian Giant, Omos? I mean let's be real. Standing next to him you look normal. My advice to you would be not to be too comfortable because some monsters were meant to stay in the shadows."

According to a report by PW Insider, Omos and MVP will be making appearances on both RAW and SmackDown moving forward. However, the report clarified that they had not been moved to the SmackDown roster. The plan appears to be only for Omos to face Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel 2022.

Omos and MVP will face Braun Strowman on this episode of WWE SmackDown

The duo appeared on the latest edition of RAW as well. They acknowledged that Strowman might be a monster, but that didn't matter as the former RAW Tag Team Champion was a giant. MVP asserted that, unlike monsters, giants were real.

Omos and MVP also confirmed that they will be heading to WWE SmackDown this week to confront the superstar.

Their presence on the blue brand this week could see an official confirmation of the match between the two men. The clash will likely take place at Crown Jewel on November 5.

It will be interesting to see who will come out on top in this battle of behemoths.

