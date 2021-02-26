Backstage plans on who will enter WrestleMania 37 as WWE Champion (Report)

Former WrestleMania main-eventer, The Miz, won the WWE Championship by cashing his MITB contract at Elimination Chamber. The A-Lister will be facing Bobby Lashley for his WWE Championship on RAW this week. As per recent reports, 'The All Mighty' could become the new WWE Champion and go on to face Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37.

That being said, the plan isn't set in stone right now. While The Miz is most likely to be a part of a tag team match featuring Bad Bunny at WrestleMania, there is still a small chance that WWE could decide to keep The Miz as the WWE Champion heading into WrestleMania.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the WWE Championship picture has many open ends as of now, and the company has taken no concrete decision in regards to who will walk into WrestleMania as the Champion. However, it is believed that The Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre is set to regain the WWE Championship at WrestleMania in front of a live crowd.

"Miz feels like a transitional champion, and they are doing everything possible to make you believe he’s going to lose the title on the 3/1 RAW to Lashley. Lashley has been booked like a monster, and one would come out of the PPV feeling that the title match for WrestleMania would be Lashley vs. McIntyre."

I hold the most coveted title in all of @wwe. I run it all. #WWEChampion https://t.co/hsTPSnblcH — The Miz (@mikethemiz) February 23, 2021

Drew McIntyre to become a t-time WWE Champion at WrestleMania?

Dave Meltzer stated that WWE wants to give Drew McIntyre his crowning moment in front of a live crowd of 20,000-30,000 people, which did not happen last year. Apparently, they want the WrestleMania 'pop' from the live crowd after McIntyre wins the WWE Championship.

The report talked about why The Miz retaining the Championship would not be an option in any other era, but it is still a possibility for WrestleMania 37. A program involving Miz, Lashley and McIntyre is likely to take place at Fastlane.

"In another era, the idea of a guy like Miz who had won four matches since the start of 2020 headlining Mania wouldn’t be the direction. But a weak guy not seen as a top guy by the audience put in a top Mania match isn’t going to have the kind of misfire revenue decreases of when the revenue was based on appealing to consumer tastes at that moment."

THE MOST MUST-SEE CHAMPION IN WWE HISTORY.@mikethemiz has shocked the world and CASHED IN to become #WWEChampion! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/zjmp4EvlO0 — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2021

