Backstage reaction to Big E's WWE Championship win - Reports

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Big E's WWE Championship win served as a morale boost for many backstage. It was seen as a big deal, based on Big E's close relationship with members of the locker room. Johnson further stated that members of the SmackDown roster wished they could have been present in Boston for this momentous occasion.

There has been no shortage of praise for Big E online, either. Wrestlers from various promotions have since congratulated Big E on his win and have had nothing but positive things to say about the new WWE Champion. WWE's official Twitter account even changed its name to "Big E is WWE Champion" in celebration.

Big E held the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase for over 2 months before cashing in

On July 18, in Fort Worth, Texas, Big E won Men's the Money in the Bank ladder match, earning the right to challenge for the World Championship of his choosing. Over the next few weeks, Big E teased a possible cash-in on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. In the end, Reigns didn't turn out to be Big E's target.

Yesterday, before WWE RAW, Big E announced that he intended to cash-in his contract during the show. This statement sparked a great deal of discourse online among fans who were unsure whether Big E would win the WWE Championship.

Let’s let that cat out of the bag…I intend on cashing in my Money in the Bank contract tonight and cashing in to become WWE Champion. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) September 13, 2021

The Powerhouse of Positivity opened RAW last night and confronted Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton. The latter two were set to face each other in the main event of RAW for the WWE Championship. Big E explicitly stated that he would be cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on the winner of this bout.

As expected, after a grueling encounter with Randy Orton, Big E cashed in on Lashley. At first, it seemed as if the match wasn't going to take place because Lashley had seemingly suffered a leg injury. But prompted by a slap to his face, Lashley demanded to have the match.

A few minutes after the two powerhouses went back and forth, Big E managed to get the upper hand and connect with the Big Ending for the win. He proceeded to celebrate his WWE Championship win with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods as RAW went off the air.

