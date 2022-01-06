Backstage Reaction to Bron Breakker's WWE NXT: New Year's Evil entrance – Reports

According to reports, Bron Breakker's entrance at WWE NXT: New Year's Evil wasn't very well received behind the curtains.

On NXT 2.0 this week, Breakker achieved his dream as he captured the NXT title after defeating Tommaso Ciampa in the main event. Breakker's entrance for the bout was extravagant, which saw him breaking free from chains, crushing a large gold X in the form of the old NXT logo, and then ushering in the 2.0 era.

According to Fightful Select, backstage people in NXT weren't a fan of The Powerhouse's entrance as they felt that the spot was symbolic.

CONNER @ConnerAJoseph



Love how they had the sirens at the beginning of his entrance, reminds me of Scott Steiner’s theme song.



#WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe Bron Breakker, son of Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner is making his NXT debut.Love how they had the sirens at the beginning of his entrance, reminds me of Scott Steiner’s theme song. Bron Breakker, son of Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner is making his NXT debut.Love how they had the sirens at the beginning of his entrance, reminds me of Scott Steiner’s theme song.#WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe https://t.co/rxJ5gO4ZKx

The entrance received mixed reactions from fans. While some found it cool and captivating, others felt it was a disrespect to the black and gold era of NXT. Earlier today, several people from NXT, who were in backstage roles, were released by WWE. Fightful Select reported that the releases were done to remove numerous Triple H hires from the company as WWE looks to dawn a new era.

Bron Breakker is the face of WWE NXT 2.0

Bron Breakker has been the focal point of the 2.0 era of WWE's third brand ever since making his debut back in September. The former NFL player took down NXT veteran and title contender LA Knight in his very first match to send a message to Tommaso Ciampa.

The son of legendary wrestler Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner, Bron has wrestling in his genes, and it did not take him long to make a name for himself in Vince McMahon's promotion.

Apart from his unmatched charisma and larger-than-life physique, the Steiner also has the IT factor Vince McMahon looks for. Thus it didn't take long for him to reach the top.

Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows



Insane.



#WWENXT Bron Breakker was signed to WWE in February 2021, less than a year later he’s NXT champion.Insane. Bron Breakker was signed to WWE in February 2021, less than a year later he’s NXT champion. Insane. #WWENXT https://t.co/TzgarPf0VH

Bron defeated Ciampa in what was just his 14th pro-wrestling match, a testament to his quality and WWE's trust in his abilities. It's hard to predict what's next for the second-generation superstar as he has reached the top in just a few months. A dominant title run could help cement his position in NXT before the eventual move to the main roster.

What are your thoughts on Bron Breakker's entrance? Sound off in the comments and let us know!

Living legend William Regal has been released! Sportskeeda Wrestling's own legend Bill Apter reacts.

Edited by Abhinav Singh