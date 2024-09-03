Backstage reaction to major WWE decision - Reports

WWE has been undergoing massive changes with Triple H and Nick Khan leading the company’s affairs. A recent report has shone some light on backstage reactions following a major decision by the management.

Superstars are known to have tough schedules that see them on the road for most of the year. However, a recent change could see the company reduce the number of house shows in the coming months.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported that WWE is looking to make a big change to live events, which is hosting almost no shows in the United States until after Christmas. The company’s annual holiday tour includes the confirmed December 28 event in the same city as AEW World's End PPV. It also includes a yet-to-be-confirmed Madison Square Garden event on December 26.

There are only two domestic dates for September, which will see WWE stars head to Georgia on the 28th and Alabama on the 29th. Additionally, there will be a UK tour in October and November with no other dates in the live events schedule.

Fightful has reported that talent hasn’t formally been told that house shows are being cut back, but they are favoring the lighter schedule. The change would allow them to spend more time at home and take rest days that are essential for them.

Talent is reportedly also expecting more international dates and events, especially after the company’s recent success overseas. The report states that there is still no update on talent reactions regarding overseas dates.

Triple H could be looking to make WWE Superstars’ lives a little easier and cutting back on dates to also reduce the number of potential injuries. It could turn out in the company’s favor as the report states that talent is in favor of the lighter schedule.

WWE has had some successful International Premium Live Events

WWE has expanded into international markets rather quickly over the past few years. Fans have seen the company host some big PLEs overseas in 2024.

Elimination Chamber kicked things off in Perth, Australia, where hometown hero Rhea Ripley shined. WWE then headed to France where it hosted the Backlash PLE for the first time.

The King & Queen of the Ring PLE in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia was closely followed by another international PLE titled Clash at the Castle in Scotland. Money in the Bank in Canada saw Trish Stratus host the show, while John Cena announced his retirement tour. It was followed by the recently concluded Bash in Berlin PLE which was another big success.

The Stamford-based wrestling promotion will be hosting another Crown Jewel PLE in Saudi Arabia in November 2024. The international market has allowed multiple overseas superstars to perform in front of their family and friends.

