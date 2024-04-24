Backstage reaction to recent WWE releases - Reports

There has been an update on the mood backstage in WWE following the recent wave of releases by the company. The promotion decided to cut some talent coming off of a very successful WrestleMania XL event earlier this month.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the atmosphere has been subdued backstage following the releases by the company. The release of Von Wagner impacted a lot of people backstage, as he had established himself as a respected star within NXT.

WWE has let go of Jinder Mahal, Xyonn Quin, Indus Scher, Von Wagner, and Cameron Grimes since last Friday night. Mahal battled Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship earlier this year and had an entertaining promo with The Rock as well.

Former WWE star Jinder Mahal on his segment with The Rock on RAW

Jinder Mahal has discussed his time in WWE following his release and had nothing but kind words to say about The Rock. The two stars had a promo on the Day 1 edition of RAW and The Brahma Bull was still a babyface at the time.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast, The Modern Day Maharaja talked about getting the opportunity to work with The Great One. He noted that The Rock was very easy to work with and encouraged him to take his time during the promo.

Mahal also revealed that The Final Boss dropped a hint to him that he would be joining TKO's Board of Directors.

"Yes, he [The Rock] actually kind of left a little bit of an Easter Egg. He sent me a voice like, 'Thank you, [I] appreciate working with you, and I'll be seeing a lot more of you around now that I'm doing things all across the board with WWE,' and it didn't click in. A few days later, it did. I was like, 'Oh, that's what he meant by doing things all across the board,'" he said. [H/T: Chris Van Vliet]

The Federal Trade Commission recently voted to ban non-compete clauses. It will be fascinating to see how the decision will impact the wrestling business when it comes to signing free agents moving forward.