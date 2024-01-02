Backstage reaction to reported talent meeting held by Triple H & Nick Khan backstage before RAW

Triple H and Nick Khan are the two main faces of WWE backstage leading the company into what feels like a new golden era. They reportedly held a backstage meeting and there was an interesting reaction to it.

RSN reported that the head of WWE creative Triple H and the company's CEO Nick Khan held a backstage meeting that was more about rallying the troops and boosting the morale by showing appreciation to the talent.

The report stated that it was just a simple gathering to start the year and had a positive vibe to it, which is great.

Nick Khan was spotted across the country in Florida, standing behind The Rock. The Great One revealed to Pat McAfee earlier in 2023 that his main point of contact in the WWE was Khan and that was who he was primarily talking to when discussing a possible WrestleMania clash against Roman Reigns.

Nick Khan is simply the man in WWE right now and although there were a lot of rumors that he was responsible for the mass firings in WWE during the pandemic, even he admitted that those decisions went down to one man - Vince McMahon.

On the hierarchy of Endeavor, McMahon is technically in a much higher position. However, Nick Khan seems to be the one making the big decisions in WWE.

Endeavor eventually gave Triple H instant power following the purchase of WWE

Although there was a lot of fear that Triple H was going to get removed from his position as the head of WWE Creative or simply be outpowered by the workaholic Vince McMahon, it seems like that isn't the case anymore.

Following the Endeavor-WWE purchase, it seems like Ari Emanuel, the highest man in the hierarchy, has prioritized giving Triple H full creative control. While PWInsider's report stated that McMahon can still technically change big decisions, he has backed off and most of what we see is The Game's vision.

This has been crucial in WWE's success in 2022 and 2023.

