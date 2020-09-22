Backstage reaction to RETRIBUTION's names reported

After over a month of creating a ruckus on WWE RAW and SmackDown, the members of RETRIBUTION finally revealed their true identities on last night's episode of WWE RAW. When RETRIBUTION kicked of WWE RAW, the announce team confirmed that the members of the faction had signed a contract with the WWE.

It did look like RETRIBUTION would soon be in action when they started cutting promos two weeks back. The members that spoke for the faction said that they were out to avenge WWE for their wrongdoing. They also said that WWE disowned them and that the group would feed on anyone who supports WWE.

Backstage word on RETRIBUTION

On last night's episode of WWE RAW, RETRIBUTION stated that they would destroy WWE and rebuild it in the image of RETRIBUTION. The group called the WWE Superstars the sickness that was infesting the WWE.

The Hurt Business confronted RETRIBUTION. The five members of the group that were in the ring quickly vacated the Squared Circle. The Hurt Business was ambushed by more members of RETRIBUTION that hit the ring. The group laid out Lashley, MVP, Benjamin and Alexander before leaving the scene.

Later in the night, three members of RETRIBUTION (Dijakovic, Shane Thorne, and Dio Maddin) faced off against Lashley, Alexander and Benjamin. The three members of RETRIBUTION were introduced as Slapjack, T-Bar, and Mace. RETRIBUTION lost their first match via disqualification and were attacked by WWE Superstars who made their way to the ring led by Drew McIntyre. However, the WWE Universe wasn't amused at WWE's new names for the members of RETRIBUTION.

WrestleVotes has reported what happened behind the scenes between WWE officials before RETRIBUTION finally revealed its identity.

Just talked to a source who was in the building last night... said the presentation of Retribution was a major topic of discussion, met w/ LAUGHTER at times backstage. Direct quote: “The masks & names are already making the road for these guys impossible to climb” — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 22, 2020

It looks like RETRIBUTION's feud with the Hurt Business has just begun, and WWE may be planning something big between the two stables.