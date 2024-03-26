Backstage reaction to Ronda Rousey trashing WWE - Reports

In recent weeks, Ronda Rousey has been making headlines with her new book "Our Fight." The book gives readers an inside look into the career of The Baddest Woman on the Planet, including her time with WWE. A time that she herself has trashed and criticized heavily, particularly with regard to her run with the company and the work of top management.

In particular, Ronda Rousey ripped through former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and senior producers, John Laurinaitis and Bruce Pritchard. From calling them out for their behavior backstage to claiming the company discriminated against women, she did not hold back. But what has been the company's reaction to all this?

Well, as one would expect, the company does have an opinion on all that has unfolded. And, according to Ringside News, who reached out to a senior member of WWE's Creative Team, the company is not surprised. WWE is reportedly unsurprised by Ronda Rousey's anti-WWE campaign, with the source pointing out that it was expected, especially given how angry she was during her second run there.

“Not really. She was pretty angry during her second run here,” said the senior WWE Creative Team member.

Rousey's book "Our Fight" is scheduled to release in April and will surely take the world by storm. Readers will certainly be waiting to read more about her time with WWE and learn more about what she has to say about her experiences. One thing is for sure, she definitely hasn't minced her words.

Ronda Rousey has no intention of ever returning to WWE

Despite all that she has revealed, some members of the WWE Universe will still be holding out hope that Ronda Rousey will one day return. After all, while she may not have enjoyed her time with WWE, there can be no denying that she had some great moments. Whether it was her rivalries with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, or her more recent storyline with Shayna Baszler. There is a lot to look back on with a smile.

That being said, Rowdy Ronda has made it clear that she has no intention of ever returning to WWE. In a recent interview on Never Before Told, Rousey once again ripped into WWE and the backstage environment. But, more importantly, she also said that she has no qualms about going this far because she does not plan on working with the company ever again.

It's clear to see that Rousey has a poor opinion of WWE. Nevertheless, she still holds respect for the likes of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. So, perhaps she may change her mind about a return further down the line, but only time will tell.

