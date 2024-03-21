Will Ronda Rousey ever return to WWE? Exploring if burnt bridges can be rebuilt

Ronda Rousey was one of the biggest former UFC fighters who transitioned to WWE. Although she held several championships in the wrestling promotion and achieved historical landmarks, she wasn't the biggest fan of what transpired behind the scenes.

Ronda Rousey quickly rose to prominence in the UFC in 2012 after being the company's first female fighter and champion. She went undefeated for 12 consecutive fights. The Rowdy One joined WWE in 2017 after wrapping up her career as a mixed martial artist and quickly became a champion there, too. She went on to become one of the first women to main event WrestleMania. In October 2023, Rousey announced that she had retired from wrestling.

In a recent "Never Before Told" interview while promoting her second memoir, "Our Fight," she was asked to share what fans should expect from the book. Ronda stated that the book covers her time in WWE. Rousey added that she can finally say everything she thinks and feels while everybody else "is still held captive by their organization," as she has no plans on returning to the company.

It looks like fans should not expect to see Ronda Rousey in WWE anytime soon. Her memoir alone showcases that The Baddest Woman on the Planet still has fresh wounds from her previous stint in the company.

Despite this, nothing is always certain in wrestling. Most recently, CM Punk, who vowed never to return to wrestling after his issues with WWE, returned in November last year. It goes to show that time heals all wounds, which could happen to Ronda in several years.

How is Ronda Rousey's relationship with Triple H?

Ronda's last WWE match was against Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam 2023

Another major factor that could affect Ronda's future in WWE is her relationship with several higher-ups. While promoting her upcoming memoir, she did not hold back while criticizing and praising her former bosses.

During a live signing for her book, Ronda was asked if her "beef" with co-workers was real. She answered that in MMA, she did it for publicity, which caused some problems as other fighters did not realize that. However, that wasn't the case for WWE Superstars, and she loved them, but her feelings were quite the opposite for John Laurinaitis and Bruce Prichard. She cursed out the two former WWE bosses and stated that her hatred for them was real.

Although Ronda Rousey has negative feelings for Bruce, Laurinaitis, and even Vince McMahon, that wasn't the case for Triple H. In her book, Ronda said that aside from being her WrestleMania nemesis, The Game was one of the best professional wrestlers in history and one of the better people on the business side.

Has Ronda Rousey returned to wrestling?

In the same month Ronda announced her initial retirement from wrestling, she was in action at the Lucha VaVoom event with Marina Shafir in a tag team match. She also wrestled at Wrestling Revolver and Ring of Honor a month later.

It would be interesting to see if Ronda Rousey will ever return to WWE or any other promotion in the future.

