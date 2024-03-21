Which insulting adjectives did Ronda Rousey use to describe Vince McMahon? Analyzing her unfiltered comments

Ronda Rousey made her last appearance for WWE at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event last year, where she lost to Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match.

Many WWE fans disliked Rousey's booking in her second run, which was controlled by Vince McMahon for the majority of her time in the company. The Baddest Woman on The Planet wasn't satisfied with how things went for her and in her autobiography, which is scheduled to release this April, Ronda Rousey talked about the former WWE Chairman and took multiple shots at him.

She called Vince McMahon an evil and unethical person. Moreover, Rousey stated how it was hard to figure out the difference between his real-life personality and his on-screen character in WWE.

This could be because of how he treated talents in WWE. He punished many wrestlers in the past for different reasons and also fired a large number of employees during his final years as the Chairman of the company.

Rousey went on to accuse McMahon of being misogynistic because she thinks he has a secret desire to restrict the rights of women, given his history of ill-treatment of female employees in the company. He booked segments in the past that many women found to be demeaning for their gender and was also accused of sexual misconduct in 2022.

Another reason why she stated this is because of McMahon's links with Saudi Arabia, and him signing a ten-year deal with the kingdom under which WWE is obligated to hold two Premium Live Events over there annually.

The Baddest Woman on The Planet did not hold back about Vince McMahon in her autobiography and it is clear that she did not like the way he ran things in WWE when he was in power.

Ronda Rousey accused Vince McMahon of controlling WWE through Bruce Prichard after resigning

Vince McMahon was sued for sex trafficking by former WWE employee Janel Grant back in January. This led to him resigning from the TKO Board of Directors.

WWE has been avoiding any mention of him since then and he was even blurred in one part of WWE 2K24. However, Ronda Rousey does not believe that McMahon will ever be completely away from the Stamford-based promotion until Bruce Prichard is gone.

She took to Twitter after the news of his resignation surfaced online and stated the following:

"Bruce Prichard is basically Vince’s avatar, if he’s still around Vince still has a hand in the business. Vince was still running things through Bruce when he was “gone” before."

Expand Tweet

Bruce Prichard was given a lot of power in WWE under Vince McMahon. He was helping the former Chairman of the company run RAW and SmackDown before Triple H took over as the Chief Content Officer of the company.

Therefore, Ronda Rousey's statement may be valid to an extent.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Is Vince McMahon still secretly running WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion