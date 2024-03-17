Backstage reaction to The Rock Concert segment on SmackDown - Reports

WWE legend and Hollywood star The Rock enthralled the fans in Memphis, TN, with a Rock Concert this week on SmackDown.

The Brahma Bull was in a jovial mood this past Friday as he returned to Memphis, the territory where he started his wrestling career back in the mid-90s. The Great One serenaded the fans in attendance with an entertaining Rock Concert. He scorched Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and the "Cody Crybabies" during the song. He then cut a promo on Cody's mom, issuing a warning that he would beat her son with his belt and then hand over the bloodied belt to her.

In a recent update, Fightful Select reported that the Concert was scheduled for only one segment but went way over the allotted time. However, WWE accounted for this as they were aware that The Rock could possibly go overtime. The report stated that backstage officials expected the segment to go longer than planned.

Interestingly, WWE booked The Great One at the start of the show, which meant that any changes could be made later in the night. This allowed The Rock to put on a brilliant segment for the fans in attendance and those watching at home.

The Rock gave himself a new nickname on SmackDown

During his recent appearance on the blue brand, The Rock addressed himself as "The Final Boss." This drew the attention of wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell, who spoke about this on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast.

Mantell claimed that it was a fitting title for the 51-year-old star since he was a member of the TKO Board of Directors and was actually Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins' boss.

"Well, he is the Final Boss because he is their boss. He told them last week, 'I am your boss.' [...] So, he's not hiding his position in the company. Whereas, I believe in that transparency. The more people that know about it, I think the better he is. He reaches behind that curtain and pulls out. He exposes it, which I think is good," Mantell said.

He felt that the new nickname injected a sense of reality into the promo and made the storyline more compelling.

