Backstage reason why Big E won the WWE Championship on RAW this week - Reports

Big E won the WWE Championship during this week's episode of RAW by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Bobby Lashley. The sudden decision to put the title on him on RAW rather than on a bigger stage raised several questions.

According to Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast's Andrew Zarian (via Cageside Seats), the networks are pressuring WWE to treat both RAW and SmackDown as equal shows. With the return of Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch, SmackDown now has more major names on its roster compared to RAW.

Zarian added that the original plans for Big E were to win the WWE Championship during the upcoming draft. However, it happened earlier so that RAW could have something equally big after the highly successful MSG show from SmackDown last week. Zarian also revealed that AEW Dynamite beating RAW in the key demo rating recently was not the reason for WWE's decision to put the world title on Big E.

"Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian said there is pressure on WWE from the networks to treat Raw and SmackDown as equal shows. Big E winning the WWE championship was originally planned for his move to Raw during the upcoming draft, but it was moved up in order to give Raw something equally big after SmackDown had such a huge show at MSG. It was not a response to AEW Dynamite beating Raw in the key demo rating."

Big E has several interesting feuds lined up for him on RAW

With Big E winning the WWE Championship, he will now be a part of the Monday Night RAW roster alongside his New Day brothers, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Several feuds are lined up for the new WWE Champion on RAW. We might see Bobby Lashley try to regain his gold. On the other hand, Randy Orton could claim that he didn't lose clean to Lashley last week and demand a title shot from Big E. We could also see new challengers emerge with the likes of Keith Lee, Karrion Kross, and many others, possibly going after the current WWE Champion.

Also Read

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on Big E winning the WWE title on RAW. Who do you want to see him feud with next?

Vince Russo makes an offer to Vince McMahon himself right here. Check it out, bro!

Edited by Kartik Arry