Backstage reason why company wanted Jinder Mahal to face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship

Do you think this would be a good feud for The Maharaja?

Jinder Mahal is a former WWE Champion ans US Champion

The Maharaja

The Modern-Day Maharaja Jinder Mahal has been suffering from bad luck as of late. The former WWE Champion had only recently made his return to Monday Night RAW after a lengthy sabbatical following a knee injury. However, soon after Mahal returned, he was injured yet again and is again off television in order to get surgery.

Jinder Mahal has suffered a knee injury and went under the knife this week. Unfortunately, however, the injury which was believed to be minor turned out to be a major one, which could mean that The Maharaja will be out of action for some time. Here is what The Observer has reported:

Mahal underwent knee surgery this past week in Birmingham. Originally it was scheduled to be minor surgery but the damage ended up being more significant than expected.

Go inside @JinderMahal's huge return to #WWERaw after being away from the ring for nearly a year due to injury. pic.twitter.com/Gb2Ft6nZSV — WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2020

Jinder Mahal vs Drew McIntyre?

They also spoke about the original plan WWE had for Jinder Mahal vs Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship and how the dearth of top heels is affecting Monday Night RAW.

There was a report regarding a McIntyre vs. Mahal program that had to be scrapped. There was talk due to the dearth of top heels of doing one match since they have the storyline of being former partners (although bringing that period up kind of reminds people of just how low on the totem pole both were for years) but not a long-term program

Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre were part of the comedic faction 3MB along with Heath Slater before the two got released by the company in 2014. It is remarkable how the two off-screen friends have bounced back and both managed to win the WWE Championship soon after their returns.

The reactions of the crowd when @JinderMahal won the WWE Championship are a work of art 😂😍#WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/Il8gQGotF2 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 21, 2020

It would certainly have been a great match as the two men would have been able to tell a story during the build-up as well as the in the match itself given their history together. Hopefully, McIntyre remains the WWE Champion by the time Jinder Mahal makes his return.

