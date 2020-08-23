Backstage reason for Matt Riddle not featuring on WWE SummerSlam match card revealed

Matt Riddle is WWE SmackDown's newest recruit from NXT. After two years on NXT, Matt Riddle made his main roster debut a few months back. Even though Matt Riddle's debut made many heads turn. To many fans' surprise, he isn't on the card for WWE SummerSlam.

Why is Matt Riddle not featured for WWE SummerSlam?

WWE SummerSlam is all set to become one of the biggest WWE PPVs during the COVID-19 pandemic. One match that has surprisingly not been featured on the card is that between Matt Riddle and Baron Corbin.

Fightful Select has reported the reason for the match not making the WWE SummerSlam card. According to the report, the company's tentative plan for Matt Riddle's match against King Corbin will take place at the next PPV. WWE's next PPV is just a week away as the company announced WWE Payback would take place on 30th August, which is a week after WWE SummerSlam.

On his main roster debut, Matt Riddle surprised many fans when he rained on AJ Styles' parade. The Phenomenal One scheduled a special celebration for his first-ever Intercontinental Championship on WWE SmackDown.

Matt Riddle interrupted the proceedings and called himself the "Bro That Runs The Show". The confrontation led to an impromptu match between him and Styles, which Riddle won.

In the following weeks, Matt Riddle feuded with other WWE SmackDown Superstars, such as John Morrison. But during The Ultimate Bro's matches, Baron Corbin would attack him, sparking a feud between the two.

WWE SummerSlam is just a few hours away, and fans that have secured a seat to be LIVE on TV will be the most excited. On the PPV, Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship against The Viper, Randy Orton. Also on the show, Braun Strowman and The Fiend Bray Wyatt will go one on one for the third time with The Monster Among Men's Universal Championship on the line.

At WWE SummerSlam, The Empress Of Tomorrow has her hands full when she challenges Bayley for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship and Sasha Banks for the WWE RAW Women's Championship in separate matches.