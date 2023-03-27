Backstage reason why Ronda Rousey lost her SmackDown Women's title before WrestleMania 39 - Reports

Reports detailing reasons for WWE's booking decisions for Ronda Rousey have been circulating for months, with Rousey's Royal Rumble and WrestleMania plans changing multiple times. Now, new backstage details have emerged, providing clarity on the situation.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet lost her SmackDown Women's Championship on the December 30 episode of the blue brand to a returning Charlotte Flair in an impromptu match.

The move completely derailed the predictions of many for Rousey's Royal Rumble and WrestleMania plans. Including several championship defenses and other big matches

According to a report by Fightful Select, Rousey was slated to face Raquel Rodriguez at Royal Rumble and eventually be challenged by Rumble winner Rhea Ripley. The Queen, in turn, would have gone after RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. These plans were set from late November to early December, a clash between Becky Lynch and Rousey was also reportedly in the works.

However, the report details that Ronda Rousey was more interested in going after the Women's Tag Team Championships instead.

The report notes that Rousey and the WWE creative could not come to an agreement heading into December 2022, with Rousey making it clear that she "preferred" for her and Shayna Baszler to go after the Women's Tag titles. This is something that Rousey had expressed on her Gaming live stream not too long ago.

Ronda Rousey @RondaRousey Apparently the entirety of the Smackdown tag division is @NatbyNature plus whatever poor soul she can recruit to her lost cause this week. #USOs defend their title every week, #DamageCNTRL has defended like twice in 6 months. What the hell is going on here?

Following her brief absence from WWE television, Rousey returned and firmed up her alliance with Baszler. On the latest edition of SmackDown, the former champion announced that she and The Queen of Spades would be part of the Women's WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag team match.

Ronda Rousey took shots at WWE Creative for how she and Liv Morgan's feud was booked

Ronda Rousey recently took to Instagram to promote the latest episode of her Ronda On The Road show. In the episode, she spoke about her and Liv Morgan's feud in 2022 and expressed her feelings about how the two women were booked.

In a strongly worded post, Rousey claimed that the women were held back by octogenarians (someone who is 80-89 years old), who didn't put in the proper effort into storylines for female superstars.

"Imagine what [email protected] feud could have been if we weren’t hamstrung by a bunch of octogenarians who still think they know how to be hip while putting less than 5 minutes of thought a week into each women’s storyline… 🤔 new #RondaOnTheRoad," said Rousey on Instagram.

Ronda Rousey's feud with Liv Morgan began in July 2022 at Money in the Bank. Morgan cashed in her MITB on Rousey and won the SmackDown Women's Championship. Rousey would eventually win the title back at Extreme Rules in October of the same year.

