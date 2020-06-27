Likely reason why Sasha Banks was chosen to challenge for the RAW Women's Championship

In a surprising turn of events, SmackDown Superstar and one half of the Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks has become the new number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship.

Even though the Women's Tag Team Champions are allowed to appear on all brands, it is still surprising that a SmackDown Superstar will challenge for a RAW exclusive Championship.

As per Dave Meltzer of WON, the reason behind WWE choosing Sasha Banks as Asuka's opponent at Extreme Rules is that Charlotte Flair is reportedly out of action for the coming time.

Banks, a Smackdown wrestler, is going after the Raw title likely due to Charlotte Flair being out of action. Flair had two wins over Asuka, but then lost to Asuka on television and did an injury angle off it.

Meltzer also talked about Charlotte Flair's 'injury and how long she may be out of WWE.

Sasha Banks and Bayley won the Women's Tag Team Championships by defeating Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross and while both these teams are from SmackDown, The Golden Role Models (Bayley and Banks) have made sure of making their presence felt on all three brands.

Banks had challenged RAW Women's Champion Asuka for a match at Extreme Rules which The Emperess of Tommorow accepted.

With Asuka already having beaten Nia Jax in the past weeks, it is understandable that WWE wanted to have a new challenger for the Championship and with the RAW Women's division currently bleak due to the absence of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, it looks like WWE have decided to give fans a stellar match even if it means breaking the brand split rules.

Here is how the angle played out in case you missed it (via WON):

Bayley & Banks did a promo. Banks said that Bayley has two straps and that she would like that as well. She teased challenging Bayley for the title, but it was a swerve and she challenged Asuka. It was well done. Asuka came out and told Banks that “you’re not the boss of me. I accept.” Then both beat up Asuka

Asuka vs Sasha Banks is surely going to be a great match even though the chances of The Boss Sasha Banks winning are bleak.