Charlotte Flair's return status uncertain, rumors of work outside WWE revealed

Charlotte Flair was taken off WWE TV on the latest episode of RAW.

There is also a report that she could be back in time for SummerSlam.

Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte Flair was written off TV on the last episode of RAW, and it's widely known now that the Queen is expected to undergo surgery.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed a few more details and updates about Charlotte's current status and her expected WWE return date.

Charlotte Flair will reportedly be out of action for an indefinite period; however, there is hope that she returns in time for SummerSlam for a three-way programme with Asuka and Nia Jax.

Meltzer noted that the return time frame is uncertain at this point, and it could potentially be longer than what most people expect. It was added that Charlotte Flair also intends on working outside WWE as she has a few projects lined up for later this year, which also includes a television reality show idea.

Charlotte Flair's WWE future

WWE revealed in their injury update that Charlotte Flair had suffered a broken collarbone, but that is just storyline and not the real injury that Flair will be undergoing surgery to fix.

At this point, we don't know the nature of Flair's injury and surgery.

Charlotte Flair dropped the NXT Women's title to Io Shirai at NXT Takeover: In Your House. The idea behind the title change was to get her on RAW as the replacement for Becky Lynch. Flair was inserted into the RAW Women's Championship picture with Asuka and Nia Jax. As you may have imagined, the fans weren't too pleased with the decision. Flair has been accused of being over pushed, and her recent push didn't bode well with the fans.

However, Nia Jax surprisingly unleashed a vicious attack on Charlotte Flair on the latest episode of RAW and it was confirmed that the multiple-time women's champion would be away from TV.

Flair recently spoke to Sports Hiatus and revealed that she would only be gone for a few weeks.

"Yes, I'll only be gone for a few weeks. They can still play things on the WWE Network [to keep fans thinking about me], but utilizing my social media will be most important while I'm gone... No one is going to miss me. They're still going to feel like I'm there is basically what I'm saying. I'm gone but I'm not really gone." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Will Charlotte Flair be back in time for SummerSlam in August or will she take an extended hiatus from WWE, which could also include working on projects outside WWE?