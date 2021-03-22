Backstage reason why Vince McMahon changed WrestleMania 37 main event plans - Report

WWE Fastlane 2021 is in the history books now and we are less than three weeks away from WrestleMania 37. Surprisingly, there's still a lot of uncertainty around the match card of WrestleMania, including the main event of the pay-per-view.

We reported earlier that the originally planned main event of WrestleMania 37 between Edge and Roman Reigns has now been changed to a triple threat involving Daniel Bryan as well. On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed why Vince McMahon made this change to the WrestleMania main event.

"The story on this is when Vince decided to tear up the show…he wanted some changes, he wasn't satisfied. Evidently, this is the match he wanted changed, the key match. There were all kinds of ideas thrown around and from what I was told, most of them weren't good but this was the best of the ideas was to make it a three-way. Meltzer continued, The idea is it’s three guys who are really good workers. I thought that it was one of those things where they were afraid that Roman Reigns was gonna get cheered against Edge and f**k up the match. I thought that but that is not the reason…I think that he just felt that it wasn't what he wanted and it was what he wanted and now it wasn't what he wanted. So Daniel Bryan is in there and Edge is a heel, which I guess is what he wanted so there you go." (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

Looks like it’s going to be a Triple Threat at Wrestlemania. #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/zejC07Ta9z — David (@LordFrenchFries) March 22, 2021

The announced matches for WrestleMania 37 so far

Other than the Universal Championship match, WWE has announced three other title matches for WrestleMania 37 so far. SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks will be defending her title against Bianca Belair in what could be the main event of one of the nights of WrestleMania 37.

Other than that, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is set to defend his title against Drew McIntyre, and the RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day will be defending their titles against the team of AJ Styles and Omos at WrestleMania 37.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further updates on the WrestleMania 37 match card.