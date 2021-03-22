Spoiler: WWE's plans for the main event of WrestleMania 37

Fastlane 2021 is in history books now, and we are now less than three weeks away from WWE's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 37. WWE has already announced that Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be defending his title against the winner of the Men's Royal Rumble, Edge. However, WWE is reportedly making a major change to this match, which will likely be the main event.

Tonight at Fastlane 2021, Roman Reigns defended his title against Daniel Bryan in the main event with Edge as the special guest enforcer. During the closing stages of the match, Jey Uso interfered and delivered a superkick to Edge. Following that, Bryan accidentally hit Edge with a steel chair.

Daniel Bryan then made Reigns tap out to his submission, but there was no referee to see it. A visibly frustrated Edge attacked Reigns and Bryan with a steel chair and left the ring, seemingly turning heel. Following this, Reigns pinned Bryan to retain his Universal title.

Bryan Alvarez is reporting that the main event of WrestleMania 37 will now be a three-way. This means that Daniel Bryan will likely be added to the Universal Championship match between Edge and Roman Reigns in the coming weeks.

WrestleMania 37 match card is starting to take shape

Other than the Universal Championship match, WWE has announced three major title matches for The Show of Shows this year. SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks is set to defend her title against the winner of the 2021 women's Royal Rumble match, Bianca Belair.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will put his title on the line against Drew McIntyre. The RAW Tag Team Championships will be on the line as The New Day will defend their titles against the team of AJ Styles and Omos.

More matches for WrestleMania will be announced in the coming few weeks.