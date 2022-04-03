Backstage reason why WWE canceled tag team match on WrestleMania Saturday -- Reports

The first night of WrestleMania 38 was initially supposed to feature a major tag team match between Sheamus & Ridge Holland and The New Day. Unfortunately, the match was cut from the show due to time constraints.

A few weeks ago, Holland accidentally injured Big E on SmackDown, forcing the former WWE Champion to seek a hiatus from in-ring action. On the March 22 edition of SmackDown, King Woods returned to Kingston's corner. The rivalry led to the previously mentioned tag team match being booked for Saturday night.

As per the latest report in Fightful Select, multiple matches went on longer than the original schedule. For context, the three longest matches of the night were Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes (21:40), RAW Women's Championship match (19:10), and SmackDown Women's Championship match (18:30).

This affected the overall duration of the show, and WWE decided to cancel Sheamus & Holland vs.The New Day. They were originally supposed to lock horns right before the main event featuring Kevin Owens and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin.

Following the show, WWE confirmed that the tag team match had been rescheduled for WrestleMania Sunday. Many believe that the four superstars will compete in the kick-off show.

SmackDown Superstars react to WrestleMania 38 match being postponed

Sheamus took to Twitter to post an emoji of a scissor to confirm that the match had been cut from the first night of WrestleMania. Kofi Kingston sent out a message saying that the business demanded that superstars experience the best and the worst in the long run. His post read:

"To be in the business for an extended duration of time is to experience the highest of highs as well as lowest of lows. Yes, it hurts; but we take it and we use it to propel us forward."

Fortunately for them, Kingston and Holland will have another shot at avenging Big E's severe injury on WrestleMania Sunday when they face Sheamus and Holland.

