Backstage reason WWE has chosen not to use Kevin Owens on RAW

The Prizefighter Kevin Owens had recently returned to WWE after taking a short sabbatical as a precautionary measure owing to the COVID-19 situation. Kevin Owens became an ally of Rey Mysterio in his war against Seth Rollins when he returned.

Kevin Owens was last seen at Extreme Rules: Horror Show where he competed against Murphy in a pre-show match. Rey Mysterio lost his 'eye for an eye' match against Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules and has not been seen since.

However, last week on RAW, another one of Rey Mysterio's ally, Aleister Black was brutally beaten down by Rollins and Murphy. Black was another victim of the Messiah as Murphy injured Black's eye as well.

It was surprising that Kevin Owens did not come to the aid of Aleister Black during the match. As per Dave Meltzer of WON, the reason Kevin Owens was not a part of RAW was because WWE did not want him helping out Aleister Black during the attack.

Here is what The Observer had stated:

''Even though he wasn’t on the last two shows, Owens was at the Raw tapings on 7/20. He had been written into the original shows but with all the changes made, they decided not to use him. I think the key was that since they wanted to do injury angles with Black on both shows, the feeling was that Owens would theoretically have to do run-ins to attempt to break those up and they didn’t feel the need to sacrifice him in angles like that.''

What's next for Kevin owens?

There had been some reports stating that Kevin Owens was the back-up feud for Seth Rollins in case Rey Mysterio decides to leave WWE. Some rumors are suggesting that the company plans to give Mysterio's son Dominik a match at SummerSlam which might result in Rey Mysterio re-signing with the company.

It will be interesting to see where Kevin Owens fits into the whole equation. With Aleister Black seemingly becoming the man to feud with Seth Rollins next, WWE will have to find something better for the former Universal Champion Kevin Owens.

