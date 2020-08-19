Backstage reason behind WWE having Payback PPV just a week after SummerSlam

WWE is in for some major changes this week with the introduction of ThunderDome. However, that is not the only experiment that WWE has planned for this month. In an unprecedented move, WWE will be holding two PPVs back to back as Payback will take place just one week after SummerSlam.

There has been a lot of speculation on why WWE has taken such a step and if it is feasible or not. As per Dave Meltzer, having Payback just a week away from SummerSlam is merely an experiment the company is trying.

He also suggests that there will be a hot angle coming out of SummerSlam which may need immediate resolution at a PPV. Here is what Dave Meltzer stated on Twitter:

Just an experiment to see how it works. They must have an idea for a hot angle coming off SummerSlam that they felt needed an immediate follow-up. That or, it was just an idea they are trying.

Major angle planned for SummerSlam?

Meltzer had earlier reported that the company could be planning a major angle for one of the two World Championship matches at SummerSlam. He said that Payback will help have the rematch between the two Superstars.

The key will be an angle at Summerslam’s gonna lead to needing an immediate rematch. So it’ll be whatever that angle is, whether it’s Drew and Randy Orton... it’s gonna be one of the two major championship matches is gonna have to have an angle to build for an immediate return.” (H/T NoDQ)

While WWE did have some PPVs within a span of 2-3 weeks, this will be the first time that two PPVs will take place in back to back weeks.

Do you think this experiment will be a success? Let us know in the comment section below!