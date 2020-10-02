Backstage reason WWE had Roman Reigns 'destroy' Jey Uso at Clash of Champions

Roman Reigns competed against his younger cousin Jey Uso at Clash of Champions. In what is being called one of the best matches in WWE from a storytelling perspective, The Tribal Chief absolutely obliterated Jey Uso to the point that Jimmy Uso had to return just to beg for mercy.

Dave Meltzer of WON has revealed that it was the storyline WWE was telling that required Jey Uso to be completely dominated in the match. He stated that WWE never intended the fans to believe that Jey Uso had a shot at winning against Roman Reigns.

The idea was to show the monstrous side of the new version of Roman Reigns and reveal what a dastardly person he has become.

In fact the entire Reigns vs. Uso match was one-sided with the storyline that it wasn’t like Uso was ever going to win, but you hoped he would get out of there not being hurt badly. That said, in that case, it worked the way it played out because of the unique story of the big bad older cousin and the somewhat naive underdog younger cousin not in his league, but refusing to be humiliated and would rather take that beating even though it was only making things worse.

What's next for the Universal Champion Roman Reigns?

It is clear that the program with Jey Uso was merely a tactic to establish Roman Reigns as the biggest heel in the company. It is likely that The Tribal Chief will start a program with Bray Wyatt soon.

This week on SmackDown, we will see the coronation of the Universal Champion as The Tribal Chief. Accompanied by his trusted consultant Paul Heyman, the two are surely going to put on one remarkable show to establish Reigns as the one true leader of the WWE locker room.