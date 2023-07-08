Backstage report behind issues with Vince McMahon backstage interfering in WWE creative; Nick Khan and Triple H helpless? 

Vince McMahon has long been making last-minute changes to WWE shows, and according to recent reports, Triple H and Nick Khan were unhappy with how he was doing things. Now, there's more news about the reality of the situation backstage.

After Vince McMahon made creative changes again in recent weeks, there were rumors of issues backstage.

Apparently, there was supposed to be a meeting between him, Triple H, and Nick Khan over interfering with WWE Creative.

According to a report by Fightful Select, the initial rumors about the meeting were probably not true at all. While there were possibilities, no such meeting ended up taking place.

WWE Superstars mentioned that such a meeting would take place in the middle of the week instead of ahead of RAW, in usual cases.

As far as can be understood, no such meeting has occurred or is planned. In fact, McMahon's position in WWE is such that a meeting like this would only be something that's recommended. The report stated that Nick Khan and Triple H could not force McMahon out even if they wanted and were helpless in such a case.

A WWE official said there was no truth to the rumor and called it "silly."

Do you think anyone can stop Vince McMahon from making changes? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

