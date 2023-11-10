Backstage report emerges on the last time there was a big fight in the WWE locker room

The WWE locker room has historically been an interesting place. We've all heard stories of tensions, conflicts, and divides that inevitably happen when egos clash backstage. However, a new report has emerged revealing the state of the WWE locker room.

On Fightful Select, a report was put out stating that things are currently looking perfect in the WWE locker room. As you may know, things have taken a turn for the better creatively under Triple H's reign. Vince McMahon has reportedly even been pushed out from the WWE creative department by TKO's main man and CEO, Ari Emanuel.

The report further stated that it's a "pretty good locker room," and over the last two years, the source indicated that they haven't heard of any big fights or verbal arguments that happened.

This doesn't necessarily come down to Vince McMahon or Triple H, but a general change in the overall locker room culture. Even former WWE stars like Aleister Black, now known as Malakai Black, have praised locker room leaders like Roman Reigns for pushing for a more positive change backstage.

When was the last major incident of a WWE star being kicked out of the locker room?

As we mentioned, there is undoubtedly a much healthier locker room culture nowadays, and we're far removed from the days of excessive drinking, partying, and consumption of pills.

On his YouTube channel Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling legend revealed some details about Enzo Amore being kicked from the locker room:

"Enzo! He got thrown out, but I wasn't there; I just had gone. He got thrown out for running his mouth, I think, because he had come up from NXT, and he had a mouth on him. I think they put him out in the hallway. Made him dress in the hallway, which is a bad place to dress because where are you going to leave your wallet? Where are you going to leave your watch, your rings? In the hallway? Everybody comes through the hallway!" [From 01:15 to 01:50]

It isn't surprising that his career turned out to be the way it did, which is a shame considering how much potential he had. However, this only makes it clear that Triple H knew exactly what he was doing when he separated Carmella from them for her to have a singles run.

