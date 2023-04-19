Backstage report on whether Vince McMahon was at WWE RAW this week

After announcing his retirement last year, Vince McMahon returned to the board as the Executive Chairman several months ago. It was reported that he was heavily involved in the April 3 episode of RAW, which took place after WrestleMania 39.

The Executive Chairman was spotted with a new look at the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony earlier this month. It was also reported that he was backstage at The Grandest Stage of Them All, sitting in the Gorilla Position. However, the capacity of his involvement during the show was not disclosed.

According to Fightful Select, Vince McMahon was not backstage on RAW this past Monday night. The show was well-received by fans, and it ended with a massive brawl between The Boodline, Judgment Day, LWO, Matt Riddle, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens.

WWE President Nick Khan addresses the Vince McMahon creative rumors

Triple H has been responsible for the creative since his father-in-law's initial retirement last year. The Game was appointed as the new Chief Content Officer of WWE. Under his regime, numerous stars made their return to the company.

Speaking on LightShed Live, Nick Khan clarified that Triple H is still the head of WWE creative and that he and Vince McMahon can exchange creative ideas.

“Paul [Triple H] and Vince have a family relationship, a relationship that stands back to the mid-90s. Paul’s in charge of creative. If he wants input from Vince or Vince has ideas then he and Paul are gonna communicate, that’s always gonna be the case. We’re lucky to have Vince. We’re lucky to have Paul in control of creative," said Nick Khan.

WWE @WWE



#SmackDown BREAKING NEWS: @TripleH just announced the #WWEDraft will return in a few weeks with every single Superstar being eligible! BREAKING NEWS: @TripleH just announced the #WWEDraft will return in a few weeks with every single Superstar being eligible! #SmackDown https://t.co/IUWKQFTQeA

Triple H appeared on SmackDown two weeks ago, announcing the return of the WWE Draft. He stated that this year's edition will "change the game."

Would you like to see Vince back in creative? Sound off in the comments below!

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes