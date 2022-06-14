Backstage report on WWE's original plans for Roman Reigns after unifying the world titles

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is at the top of the WWE mountain. However, we possibly now have an interesting report on what WWE's original plans were for him post-'Mania and why they unified the world titles.

After having already held the Universal Championship for over 500 days, The Tribal Chief defeated the then WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 38 to unify the titles. Soon, Reigns signed a new deal with the company as part of which he would be working fewer dates.

This has led to criticism from fans as the world champion has been missing several shows recently. Moreover, fans are confused as to why the company unified the world titles in the first place.

According to a new report by WrestleVotes, the decision to unify the titles was made with the plan that Roman Reigns would appear on both RAW and SmackDown regularly. However, that has not turned out to be the case.

"According to a source, the creative decision to unity the titles was with the understanding it would allow Roman Reigns to appear on BOTH shows more regularly," reported WrestleVotes.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes According to a source, the creative decision to unity the titles was with the understanding it would allow Roman Reigns to appear on BOTH shows more regularly.



…maybe that wasn’t the best decision. According to a source, the creative decision to unity the titles was with the understanding it would allow Roman Reigns to appear on BOTH shows more regularly. …maybe that wasn’t the best decision.

Roman Reigns is scheduled to make his first televised title defense this week since WrestleMania 38

As mentioned above, The Tribal Chief has been working fewer dates over the last couple of months. He even missed the Hell in a Cell premium live event earlier this month and is no longer being advertised for the upcoming Money in the Bank show.

Reigns is yet to defend his unified world titles on television ever since winning them at WrestleMania 38 more than two months ago. However, he is set to break that streak and will be putting his titles on the line this week on Friday Night SmackDown against Riddle.

Riddle has been locked in a heated feud with The Bloodline recently. While the chances of WWE booking Reigns to lose the world titles on an episode of SmackDown are extremely low, fans are excited to see the match between the two.

To make things interesting, Paul Heyman announced a massive stipulation for the match that if Riddle loses, he won't be able to challenge for the world titles again as long as Roman Reigns is the champion.

What did Bret Hart think of AEW doing a tournament to honor his brother? We asked the Hitman here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Riddle can dethrone Roman Reigns this week on SmackDown? Yes No 91 votes so far